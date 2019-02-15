JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE: presentato il primo singolo dalla nuova fatica discografica

      Privacy Policy
 
Winds Of Change - Album Cover
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/02/19
AVANTASIA
Moonglow

15/02/19
CREMATORY STENCH
Grotesque Deformities

15/02/19
VAREGO
I, Prophetic

15/02/19
STEEL RAISER
Acciaio

15/02/19
DEPARTURE CHANDELIER
Antichrist Rise to Power

15/02/19
VANIR
Allfather

15/02/19
DEATH WORSHIP
End Times

19/02/19
ONIROPHAGUS
Endarkenment (Illumination Through Putrefaction)

19/02/19
EVIL CONSPIRACY
Evil Comes

20/02/19
DOOMBRINGER
Walpurgis Fires

CONCERTI

15/02/19
WHITE SKULL + DEVIOUS MINE + YOUR NEXT MISTAKE
DEFRAG - ROMA

16/02/19
OBSCURA + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/02/19
P.O.D. + GUESTS
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

16/02/19
MICHALE GRAVES
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

16/02/19
PROSPECTIVE
REWORK CLUB - PERUGIA

16/02/19
WHITE SKULL + CHRONOSFEAR + ICY STEEL
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

16/02/19
ELECTROCUTION + BLACK RAGE + ULTERIOR
THE FACTORY - AZZANO (VERONA)

16/02/19
JETTASANGU FEST
CPO COLAPESCE - CATANIA

16/02/19
FAST AS A SHARK FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

17/02/19
WHILE SHE SLEEPS + LANDMVRKS + STRAY FROM THE PATH
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/02/2019 - 18:19
MOONSPELL: due date in Italia con i Rotting Christ
15/02/2019 - 18:05
FALLUJAH: ascolta la nuova ''Dopamine''
15/02/2019 - 17:01
AVANTASIA: presentato il video della titletrack del nuovo album
15/02/2019 - 16:43
CELLAR DARLING: online il video di ''Death''
15/02/2019 - 16:11
KETZER: ad aprile il loro prossimo album ''Cloud Collider'', ecco un lyric video
15/02/2019 - 12:21
GARY HOEY: a marzo il nuovo album
15/02/2019 - 12:27
FRANTIC FEST: annunciati i Voivod
15/02/2019 - 12:18
RHAPSODY OF FIRE: disponibile il lyric video di ''Master Of Peace''
15/02/2019 - 10:57
XAON: pubblicata la clip di ''Solipsis''
15/02/2019 - 10:51
DOMINANZ: diffuso il nuovo video
 
