JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE: presentato il primo singolo dalla nuova fatica discografica

Jim Peterik ha reso disponibili i primi dettagli del prossimo album del suo progetto Jim Peterik & World Stage, che uscirà il prossimo 26 aprile per la Frontiers Music srl. Il disco si intitola Winds Of Change ed è composto di dodici tracce dove il compositore statuniteste collabora con molti grandi nomi del melodic rock. Di seguito potete sentire l'audio di Without A Bullet Fired, brano in cui è presente il contributo di Mike Reno dei Loverboy.
Tracklist:
01. Winds Of Change (featuring Danny Chauncey e Don Barnes dei .38 Special)
02. Without A Bullet Being Fired (featuring Mike Reno dei Loverboy)
03. Proof Of Heaven (featuring Dennis DeYoung)
04. Sometimes You Just Want More (featuring Kevin Chalfant)
05. Home Fires (featuring Toby Hitchcock dei Pride Of Lions)
06. Just For You (featuring Kevin Cronin dei REO Speedwagon)
07. The Hand I Was Dealt (featuring Danny Vaughn dei Tyketto)
08. Where Eagles Dare (featuring Lars Safsund e Robert Sall dei Work Of Art)
09. I Will What I Want (featuring Kelly Keagy dei Night Ranger)
10. You’re Always There (featuring Jason Scheff)
11. Avalanche (featuring Gunnar e Matt Nelson)
12. Love You All Over The World (featuring Jimi Jamison)