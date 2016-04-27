WHITECHAPEL: annunciato il tour europeo, una tappa in Italia

|
Per supportare il loro ultimo disco The Valley, la cui uscita è prevista il 29 marzo, i Whitechapel hanno svelato le tappe del loro nuovo tour europeo, che si svolgerà nel corso della prossima estate.
Tra le tappe, previsto anche un unico concerto in Italia in occasione del Dissonance Festival il 7 luglio a Milano.
06/15 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain
06/16 Donington, UK – Download Festival
06/17 Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach
06/18 London, UK – Islington Academy
06/20 Copenhagen, DEN – Copenhell
06/21 Dessel, BEL – Graspop
06/22 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
06/24 Geneva, SWI – Usine
06/25 Kiff, SWI – Aarau
06/26 Stuttgart, GER – Universum
06/28 Ysselsteyn, NET – Jera On Air
06/29 Munster, GER – Vainstream Rockfest
06/30 Ferropolis, GER – With Full Force
07/02 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
07/03 Sofia, BUL – Club Mixtape 5
07/04 Bucharest, ROM – Quantic Club
07/05 Novi Sad, SER – Exit Festival
07/06 Ljubljana, SLO – Gala Hala
07/07 Milan, ITA – Dissonance Festival