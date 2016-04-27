      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
la band
Clicca per ingrandire
la copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/02/19
EVIL CONSPIRACY
Evil Comes

19/02/19
ONIROPHAGUS
Endarkenment (Illumination Through Putrefaction)

20/02/19
DOOMBRINGER
Walpurgis Fires

21/02/19
FM
The Italian Job

21/02/19
LARSEN
Tiles

22/02/19
HORNDAL
Remains

22/02/19
TORA TORA
Bastards Of Beale

22/02/19
MIKAEL ERLANDSSON
Capricorn Sin

22/02/19
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
The Deep & The Dark Live @ Symphonic Metal Nights

22/02/19
BLOOD RED SAINTS
Pulse

CONCERTI

21/02/19
OPERATION MINDCRIME + GUEST
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

22/02/19
MARK BOALS + THE HOLY DIVERS
SANTOMATO LIVE CLUB - PISTOIA

22/02/19
OPERATION MINDCRIME
BORDERLINE - PISA

22/02/19
DARKEND + SHADOWTHRONE + HERUKA
FUCKSIA - ROMA

22/02/19
STAGE OF REALITY + 17 CRASH
KILLJOY - ROMA

22/02/19
OPERA IX + ASHEN FIELDS
CIRCOLO ARCI ZIGGY - TORINO

22/02/19
FORGOTTEN TOMB + GUESTS
ROCK OUT - BRESCIA

23/02/19
BUCKCHERRY + GUESTS
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

23/02/19
...AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD
COVO CLUB - BOLOGNA

23/02/19
UNDISPUTED ATTITUDE FESTIVAL
DEFRAG - ROMA
WHITECHAPEL: annunciato il tour europeo, una tappa in Italia
19/02/2019 - 12:22 (50 letture)

RECENSIONI
50
68
ALTRE NOTIZIE
19/02/2019 - 12:22
WHITECHAPEL: annunciato il tour europeo, una tappa in Italia
15/01/2019 - 21:15
WHITECHAPEL: pubblicato un brano inedito
14/12/2018 - 14:22
WHITECHAPEL: disponibile il brano 'Black Bear'
01/11/2018 - 20:01
WHITECHAPEL: a marzo il settimo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
26/10/2016 - 17:08
WHITECHAPEL: online il nuovo video
26/06/2016 - 09:32
WHITECHAPEL: ecco il video di 'Elitist One'
14/06/2016 - 09:52
WHITECHAPEL: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
10/06/2016 - 18:24
WHITECHAPEL: in Italia a novembre per una data
18/05/2016 - 19:21
WHITECHAPEL: ascolta un nuovo brano
27/04/2016 - 18:27
WHITECHAPEL: a giugno il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un lyric video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
19/02/2019 - 14:50
BRUTAL ASSAULT: confermati i Parkway Drive, Nordjevel e altri
19/02/2019 - 12:48
VAURA: annunciato il nuovo album ''Sables''
19/02/2019 - 12:37
WOLFMOTHER: tornano in Italia a luglio per due date
19/02/2019 - 12:30
ANTROPOMORPHIA: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco e un brano in streaming
19/02/2019 - 12:18
IN THIS MOMENT: pronti ad iniziare i lavori per il nuovo disco
19/02/2019 - 12:10
MOONSPELL: in arrivo la ristampa di 'Night Eternal' con tre bonus track
19/02/2019 - 10:06
HORNDAL: presentato il video di ''Häng Honom''
19/02/2019 - 09:54
DARK HERESY: ad aprile la riedizione del loro unico album
19/02/2019 - 09:42
KORPIKLAANI: rivelati gli orari della data di Milano
18/02/2019 - 21:12
INFECTION CODE: al lavoro sul nuovo album 'INRI'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     