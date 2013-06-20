TOTO: a marzo il DVD di ''40 Tours Around The Sun''

|
La Eagle Rock Entertainment ha annunciato che il 22 marzo prossimo pubblicherà, al di fuori del Nord America, 40 Tours Around The Sun dei Toto, nei formati di DVD, Blu-Ray, DVD & 2CD, Blu-Ray & 2CD, 3LP Vinyl, 2 CD e in Digitale, mentre la data di pubblicazione per il Nord America verrà annunciata in seguito.
Il concerto è stato filmato allo Ziggo Dome di Amsterdam davanti a 18.000 persone e di seguito potete vedere il video di Rosanna.
Tracklist:
Set 1
01. Alone
02. Hold the Line
03. Lovers in the Night
04. Spanish Sea
05. I Will Remember
06. English Eyes
07. Jake to the Bone
08. Lea
09. Rosanna
Acoustic Storytellers
10. Miss Sun
11. Georgy Porgy
12. Human Nature
13. Holyanna
14. No Love
15. Mushanga
16. Stop Loving You
Set 2
17. Girl Goodbye
18. Angela
19. Lion
20. Dune (Desert Theme)
21. While My Guitar Gently Weeps
22. Stranger in Town
23. Make Believe
24. Africa
Encore:
25. The Road Goes On