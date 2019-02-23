HEDONIHIL: nuova band con membri degli Swallow The Sun, ecco il primo singolo

|
Gli Hedonihil sono una nuova band fondata da Juuso Raatikainen (Swallow the Sun) e composta da Mikko Kotamäki (Swallow the Sun, Kuolemanlaakso) e Juho Räihä (Swallow the Sun, Gloria Morti, Hallatar). Il gruppo ha reso disponibile online il singolo The Hedonist Anthem che anticipa la pubblicazione dell'album di debutto I prevista per il 12 aprile via Inverse Records.
Ecco di lato la copertina, realizzata da Jasu Rossi e Juuso Raatikainen, mentre di seguito sono riportate le nove tracce dell'album:
01. Otherworldly Embrace
02. Run You Scum
03. The Hedonist Anthem
04. Temple of Venus
05. Anti-Human Agenda
06. The Whole Human Species Systematically Murdered
07. Better Tomorrow
08. Pessimism is the New Realism
09. You Hate Me and I Hate You (GG Allin cover)