ABORTED: il chitarrista Mendel bij de Leij abbandona la band
24/02/2019 - 13:10 (61 letture)

ARTICOLI
26/02/2017
Live Report
KREATOR + SEPULTURA + SOILWORK + ABORTED
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 21/02/2017
01/02/2013
Live Report
VADER + ABORTED + BONDED BY BLOOD + FHOBI + BLOODSHOT DAWN
Colony Club, Brescia, 27/01/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/02/2019 - 13:10
ABORTED: il chitarrista Mendel bij de Leij abbandona la band
12/02/2019 - 15:59
ABORTED: pubblicato il nuovo video
20/12/2018 - 10:49
FRANTIC FEST: dentro anche gli Aborted
05/12/2018 - 11:01
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati gli Aborted, i Versengold e i Caspian
06/09/2018 - 12:58
ABORTED: disponibile il video di ''Vespertine Deacy''
01/09/2018 - 15:14
ABORTED: ascolta un altro brano
03/08/2018 - 11:32
ABORTED: diffuso il lyric video del singolo ''TerrorVision''
06/07/2018 - 15:18
ABORTED: pubblicato il video di ''Squalor Opera''
29/06/2018 - 15:56
ABORTED: diffusa la copertina di 'Terrorvision'
30/04/2018 - 18:38
ABORTED: online il video di 'Fallacious Crescendo'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/02/2019 - 15:42
AENIMUS: ecco il lyric video di ''Eternal''
24/02/2019 - 15:29
ROBIN TROWER: a marzo il nuovo album solista
24/02/2019 - 13:20
MYSTIC FESTIVAL: a giugno la nuova edizione in Polonia con Slipknot, Sabaton e molti altri
24/02/2019 - 12:14
PROSPECTIVE: svelano nuove date per il Back Home Tour
24/02/2019 - 12:07
ELARMIR: ultimi ritocchi al nuovo album
24/02/2019 - 11:59
ENIO NICOLINI AND THE OTRON: 'Cyberstorm' uscirà ad aprile, ecco il singolo
24/02/2019 - 11:48
AGGLUTINATION: confermata la Strana Officina
23/02/2019 - 20:47
DEMON HEAD: online il video del nuovo singolo
23/02/2019 - 20:43
DARKWATER: ascolta ''In Front Of You''
23/02/2019 - 20:37
STAHLMANN: presentato il video di ''Die Besten''
 
