ABORTED: il chitarrista Mendel bij de Leij abbandona la band

Il chitarrista degli Aborted Mendel bij de Leij annuncia di aver lasciato la formazione a causa di problemi familiari. A sostituirlo nelle prossime date live sarà Harrison Patuto (Vale Of Pnath, Dissonance In Design.
Ecco le parole dell'artista in merito alla sua decisione:
"Man, where do I begin? I guess I’ll cut right to the chase: After almost 7 years of what has been one of the best experiences of my life, we mutually have come to the agreement that this is the point where Aborted ends for me.
After my father passed away last year my focus started to slowly shift on different levels whereas the others were dedicated and motivated to make Aborted dominate, and believe me: they will, and I’m extremely proud of them.
I remember I started listening to Aborted back in 2004, becoming a fan boy and I’ll never forget the moment Sven asked me to join 8 years later; truly a moment I still embrace to this day.
Of course I will miss my brothers, I love them; I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them. I couldn’t have wished for any better group of idiots, not a chance!
For now I will focus on my solo project “Mendel”, my job (being a mixing/mastering engineer) and other musical endeavors.
And the following is a cliché perhaps, but truly: All the fans around the world and all those who’ve supported us, you guys fucking rule from the bottom of my heart.
Now if you guys don’t support my boys on their upcoming tour and future plans: I’ll get Chuck Norris to roundhouse kick all of you.
Cheers"
La band aggiunge:
"We’d like to take the opportunity to thank Mendel for all the great moments we shared together and wish him nothing but the best with his future endeavors. At the same time we are excited to announce Harrison Patuto (Vale of Pnath, Dissonance in Design) as our fill in guitarist for the HONA tour, who has proven to be more than up to the task.
Hide yo kids, hide yo wives, the boys are coming to a town near you to spread the terror vision so come on out to join the damn blast beat party!!
Sven, Ken, Ian, Stefano"