QUEENSRYCHE: disponibile il video di ''Blood Of The Levant''

Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è il video di Blood Of The Levant, brano dei Queensryche tratto dal loro nuovo album, The Verdict, la cui uscita è prevista per il primo marzo tramite la Century Media Records.
Tracklist:
CD 1:
01. Blood of the Levant
02. Man The Machine
03. Light-years
04. Inside Out
05. Propaganda Fashion
06. Dark Reverie
07. Bent
08. Inner Unrest
09. Launder the Conscience
10. Portrait
CD 2:
01. I Dream in Infrared (Acoustic) (3:59) - exclusive studio track recorded in 2018
02. Open Road (Acoustic) (3:39) - exclusive studio track recorded in 2018
03. 46° North (3:33) - never released on CD, studio track recorded during "Condition Hüman" sessions
04. Mercury Rising (3:55) - never released on CD, studio track recorded during "Condition Hüman" sessions
05. Espiritu Muerto (3:40) - studio track recorded during "Condition Hüman" sessions
06. Queen of the Reich (Live 2012) (4:34)
07. En Force (Live 2012) (4:21)
08. Prophecy (Live 2012) (4:09)
09. Eyes Of A Stranger (Live 2012) (6:55) - previously only released in Japan