      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
The Verdict - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/03/19
CLIMATE OF FEAR
The Onset of Eternal Darkness

01/03/19
BROWBEAT
Remove the Control

01/03/19
WHILE SHE SLEEPS
So What?

01/03/19
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT
Live In Berlin

01/03/19
MARK MORTON
Anesthetic

01/03/19
IN FLAMES
I, The Mask

01/03/19
DARKWATER
Human

01/03/19
HEAUME MORTAL
Solstices

01/03/19
QUEENSRYCHE
The Verdict

01/03/19
CARTOGRAPHS
Wilt & Blossom

CONCERTI

01/03/19
CHRIS BAY + ALTHEA
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

01/03/19
NOVEMBRE + PAROLE PERSE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

01/03/19
SHOULDERCRUSHER METAL FEST
BANDIDOS PLACE - MESSINA

02/03/19
CHRIS BAY + ALTHEA
CIRCUS - SCANDICCI (FI)

02/03/19
BAD TASTE FEST
LA TENDA - MODENA

02/03/19
NOVEMBRE + GUESTS
LA CLAQUE - GENOVA

02/03/19
BRIXIA THRASH FEST
ROCK OUT - CAZZAGO SAN MARTINO (BS)

02/03/19
SAIL AWAY + GUESTS
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

02/03/19
PROSPECTIVE
BAHNHOF LIVE - MONTAGNANA (PD)

03/03/19
CHRIS BAY + ALTHEA
LET IT BEER - ROMA
QUEENSRYCHE: disponibile il video di ''Blood Of The Levant''
26/02/2019 - 16:24 (88 letture)

RECENSIONI
76
40
79
84
76
97
88
100
88
87
77
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/02/2019 - 16:24
QUEENSRYCHE: disponibile il video di ''Blood Of The Levant''
05/02/2019 - 12:33
QUEENSRYCHE: una data in Italia ad agosto
11/01/2019 - 14:28
QUEENSRYCHE: ascolta il nuovo brano ''Dark Reverie''
24/12/2018 - 10:57
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro Dimmu Borgir, Decapitated, Queensryche e Twilight Force
17/11/2018 - 07:06
QUEENSRYCHE: online il lyric video del nuovo singolo
29/10/2018 - 17:56
QUEENSRYCHE: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
28/03/2017 - 19:19
QUEENSRYCHE: due date in Italia a giugno
17/12/2016 - 06:53
QUEENSRYCHE: ecco il video di 'Bulletproof'
06/12/2016 - 07:40
QUEENSRYCHE: disponibile il video di 'Hellfire'
13/01/2016 - 18:39
QUEENSRYCHE: ecco il video di 'Eye9'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/02/2019 - 21:40
MURG: presentano l primo singolo dal nuovo album ''Stravan''
26/02/2019 - 21:22
MORRIGAN METAL FEST: il 5 aprile a Matera coi Witchunter e altri
26/02/2019 - 21:12
ANTI-FLAG: live il 14 maggio a Seregno
26/02/2019 - 21:02
PORT NOIR: annunciata l'uscita di 'The New Routine', ecco i dettagli
26/02/2019 - 20:50
BAD RELIGION: tornano a maggio con 'Age of Unreason', ascolta 'Chaos from Within'
26/02/2019 - 20:42
CITIES OF MARS: 'The Horologist' uscirà ad aprile via Ripple Music, ecco un brano
26/02/2019 - 19:31
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL: svelate altre band della lineup
26/02/2019 - 19:35
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT: tutto il nuovo live album in streaming
26/02/2019 - 19:22
VIOLENTOR: a maggio il nuovo album, ascolta il nuovo singolo
26/02/2019 - 17:26
MORK: i dettagli del nuovo album, ascolta un brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     