ALAN PARSONS: presentato il brano ''Miracle'' dal nuovo album

|
Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è l'audio di Miracle, brano, tratto dal nuovo album The Secret dell'icona prog rock Alan Parsons, che vede la collaborazione di Jason Mraz. L'album sarà disponibile al pubblico a partire dal 26 aprile prossimo tramite la Frontiers Music srl.
Tracklist:
01. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (instrumental)*
02. Miracle (lead vocal: Jason Mraz)
03. As Lights Fall (lead vocal: Alan Parsons)
04. One Note Symphony (lead vocal: Todd Cooper)
05. Sometimes (lead vocal: Lou Gramm)
06. Soirée Fantastique (lead vocal: Todd Cooper, Alan Parsons)
07. Fly To Me (lead vocal: Mark Mikel)
08. Requiem (lead vocal: Todd Cooper)
09. Beyond The Years Of Glory (lead vocal: PJ Olsson)
10. The Limelight Fades Away (lead vocal: Jordan Huffman)
11. I Can't Get There From Here (lead vocal: Jared Mahone)