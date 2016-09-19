PORT NOIR: annunciata l'uscita di 'The New Routine', ecco i dettagli

|
I Port Noir, trio alternative rock svedese, comunicano che torneranno il 10 maggio col loro nuovo disco intitolato The New Routine: il disco, che vedrà la luce tramite la Inside Out Music, sarà disponibile nei formati CD, LP + CD e digitale.
La band dichiara:
"We went back to the music we grew up with and tried to find out what got us into playing in a band in the first place and fused it with the music that inspires us today. The result is our best album yet. It’s The New Routine".
Tracklist:
1. Old Fashioned
2. Flawless
3. Blow
4. Champagne
5. Low Lights
6. 13
7. Young Bloods
8. Define Us
9. Drive
10. Down For Delight
11. Out Of Line
Di seguito è riportato il video che i Port Noir hanno realizzato di recente per il brano di apertura Old Fashioned: