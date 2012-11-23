THE BRINK: ecco il video ''Break These Chains'' dall'album di debutto

|
Gli hard rockers inglesi The Brink hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music srl, il lyric video di Break These Chains. Il brano è il primo singolo proveniente dal loro album di debutto Nowhere To Run, la cui uscita è prevista per il 17 maggio prossimo.
Tracklist:
01. Little Janie
02. Break These Chains
03. Never Again
04. Save Goodbye
05. Take Me Away
06. One Night Only
07. Wish
08. Said And Done
09. Fairytale
10. Don’t Count Me Out
11. Nothing To Fear
12. No Way Back
13. Are You With Me
14. Burn