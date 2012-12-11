SAVAGE MESSIAH: previsto per maggio il nuovo album, una data in Italia nel seguente tour

|
I Savage Messiah hanno annunciato che il prossimo 17 maggio avverrà la pubblicazione del loro quinto album Demons tramite la Century Media Records, mentre la presentazione avverrà in tre show, tra il 2 ed il 4 maggio, in Inghilterra. Nel seguente tour, a supporto dei Symphony X, si fermeranno in Italia per quattro date tra il 10 ed il 14 maggio.
10/05 @New Age - Treviso
11/05 @Estragon - Bologna
12/05 @Orion - Roma
14/05 @Alcatraz - Milano
Tracklist:
01. Virtue Signal
02. What Dreams May Come
03. Heretic In The Modern World
04. Parachute
05. Under No Illusion
06. Down And Out
07. The Lights Are Going Out
08. The Bitter Truth
09. Until The Shadows Fall
10. Rise Then Fall
11. Steal The Faith in Me