DISCHI IN USCITA

06/03/19
FOUL BODY AUTOPSY
The Unquiet Dead

08/03/19
TYR
Hel

08/03/19
IRON FIRE
Beyond the Void

08/03/19
MEADOWS END
The Grand Antiquation

08/03/19
WHITESNAKE
Slide it in - ultimate special edition

08/03/19
BUCKCHERRY
Warpaint

08/03/19
BRYMIR
Wings Of Fire

08/03/19
THE RAVEN AGE
Conspiracy

08/03/19
IRON SAVIOR
Kill Or Get Killed

08/03/19
THE PICTUREBOOKS
The Hands Of Time

CONCERTI

02/03/19
CHRIS BAY + ALTHEA
CIRCUS - SCANDICCI (FI)

02/03/19
BAD TASTE FEST
LA TENDA - MODENA

02/03/19
NOVEMBRE + GUESTS
LA CLAQUE - GENOVA

02/03/19
BRIXIA THRASH FEST
ROCK OUT - CAZZAGO SAN MARTINO (BS)

02/03/19
SAIL AWAY + GUESTS
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

02/03/19
PROSPECTIVE
BAHNHOF LIVE - MONTAGNANA (PD)

03/03/19
CHRIS BAY + ALTHEA
LET IT BEER - ROMA

04/03/19
GODSMACK + LIKE A STORM
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

07/03/19
ESSENZA + GUESTS
GARAGESOUND - BARI

08/03/19
OVERKILL + GUESTS
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA
SAVAGE MESSIAH: previsto per maggio il nuovo album, una data in Italia nel seguente tour
01/03/2019 - 18:46 (43 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/03/2019 - 18:46
12/12/2017 - 12:40
SAVAGE MESSIAH: online un nuovo video
07/10/2017 - 06:48
SAVAGE MESSIAH: guarda il nuovo video
19/08/2017 - 09:22
SAVAGE MESSIAH: i dettagli del nuovo album e un video
03/07/2014 - 11:01
SAVAGE MESSIAH: in Italia per una data unica a ottobre
18/02/2014 - 16:22
SAVAGE MESSIAH: online il nuovo video
14/12/2013 - 01:18
SAVAGE MESSIAH: disponibili i samples del nuovo disco
12/12/2013 - 19:07
SAVAGE MESSIAH: a marzo il nuovo disco
21/06/2013 - 13:56
SAVAGE MESSIAH: entreranno in studio il mese prossimo
11/12/2012 - 19:13
SAVAGE MESSIAH: guarda il nuovo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/03/2019 - 20:10
NORDJEVEL: ascolta la nuova ''Amen Whores''
01/03/2019 - 20:05
VOYAGER: online il video del nuovo singolo
01/03/2019 - 20:02
MYRATH: ecco il video di ''No Holding Back''
01/03/2019 - 19:58
WITHERFALL: presentata la versione acustica di ''Ode To Despair''
01/03/2019 - 19:36
METAL FOR EMERGENCY: annunciati i primi dettagli della nuova edizione
01/03/2019 - 19:32
EREBOS: ascolta ''The Onslaught Of Morgoth'' dal nuovo album
01/03/2019 - 19:23
ACCEPT: pubblicheranno un nuovo EP con un inedito
01/03/2019 - 19:16
CHILDREN OF BODOM: ecco il video di ''Platitudes And Barren Words''
01/03/2019 - 19:12
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN: disponibile lo streaming di un nuovo brano
01/03/2019 - 19:06
IN FLAMES: ascolta due nuovi brani
 
