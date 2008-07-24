EARTH: a maggio il nuovo album, i dettagli e un brano

|
La storica formazione doom/drone metal Earth ha diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album Full Upon Her Burning Lips, la cui uscita è prevista per il 24 maggio tramite Sargent House.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Datura’s Crimson
2. Exhaltation of Larks
3. Cats on the Briar
4. The Color of Poison
5. Descending Belladonna
6. She Rides
7. Maidens Catafalque
8. An Unnatural Carousel
9. The Mandrake’s Hymn
10. A Wretched Country of Dusk
Inoltre la band ha reso disponibile all'ascolto il brano Cats on the Briar.