DISCHI IN USCITA

08/03/19
EQUIPOISE
Demiurgus

08/03/19
THE RAVEN AGE
Conspiracy

08/03/19
TYR
Hel

08/03/19
BRYMIR
Wings Of Fire

08/03/19
KINGS DESTROY
Fantasma Nera

08/03/19
MEADOWS END
The Grand Antiquation

08/03/19
MYSTIFIER
Protogoni Mavri Magiki Dynasteia

08/03/19
IRON SAVIOR
Kill Or Get Killed

08/03/19
BUCKCHERRY
Warpaint

08/03/19
IRON FIRE
Beyond the Void

07/03/19
ESSENZA + GUESTS
GARAGESOUND - BARI

08/03/19
OVERKILL + GUESTS
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

08/03/19
PROSPECTIVE
CYCLE CLUB - CALENZANO (FI)

09/03/19
OVERKILL + GUESTS
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

09/03/19
HAKEN
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

09/03/19
MATERDEA + LEGACY OF SILENCE + CALICO JACK + ATHESIS
THE ONE - CASSANO D ADDA (MI)

09/03/19
PROSPECTIVE
SPAZIO ECO - BOLOGNA

11/03/19
KORPIKLAANI + TURISAS + TROLLFEST
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

12/03/19
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/03/19
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + GUESTS
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA
EARTH: a maggio il nuovo album, i dettagli e un brano
06/03/2019 - 17:43 (54 letture)

60
73
88
10/11/2017
Live Report
MAKE THEM SUFFER + NOVELISTS + CURSED EARTH
Circolo Svolta, Rozzano (MI), 04/11/2017
05/10/2017
Live Report
VOIVOD + EARTHSHIP
Bloom, Mezzago (MI), 30/09/2017
20/05/2015
Live Report
ARCH ENEMY + UNEARTH + DRONE
Audiodrome, Moncalieri (TO), 15/05/2015
02/01/2014
Intervista
ICED EARTH
Musica per resistere!
22/06/2011
Live Report
THE OCEAN + INTRONAUT + RED FANG + EARTHSHIP
Circolo Magnolia, Segrate (MI), 13/06/2011
01/05/2011
Live Report
EARTH + SABBATH ASSEMBLY
Init Club, Roma, 27/04/2011
27/03/2010
Intervista
EXILED ON EARTH
Metal orwelliano
24/07/2008
Intervista
ICED EARTH
Parla Jon Schaffer
 
06/03/2019 - 17:43
EARTH: a maggio il nuovo album, i dettagli e un brano
28/02/2019 - 20:47
LUNARSEA: al lavoro sul prossimo album 'Earthling/Terrestre'
20/02/2019 - 20:09
UNEARTH: pubblicato il nuovo video
18/02/2019 - 13:21
BLACK EARTH: i membri degli Arch Enemy registrano due pezzi con il cantante originale
02/02/2019 - 11:41
ICED EARTH: ad aprile la ristampa di 'Enter the Realm'
20/12/2018 - 10:20
SUMMER BREEZE: annunciati Izegrim, Unearth e Skalmold
03/12/2018 - 11:22
SIEGE (ITA): svelata la copertina del nuovo album 'Spirit of Agony – Autumn of Earth'
16/11/2018 - 15:13
UNEARTH: ecco il video di 'One With The Sun'
11/11/2018 - 17:19
UNEARTH: ascolta il nuovo singolo
01/11/2018 - 10:52
ICY STEEL: tutto il nuovo album 'Guest on Earth' in streaming
06/03/2019 - 20:17
VENOM: in arrivo un box set celebrativo per i quarant'anni della band
06/03/2019 - 20:05
ASSASSIN: tre date in Italia a luglio
06/03/2019 - 18:35
ANTROPOMORPHIA: presentano il video di ''Womb Ov Thorns''
06/03/2019 - 18:09
CROWN OF AUTUMN: online il video di ''Cyclopean''
06/03/2019 - 17:57
DIAMOND HEAD: ecco la copertina del disco ed il video di un nuovo brano
06/03/2019 - 17:54
INTER ARMA: ecco il video di ''The Atavist's Meridian''
06/03/2019 - 17:44
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciate 26 nuove band
06/03/2019 - 17:37
ARES KINGDOM: ecco la copertina del prossimo disco
06/03/2019 - 17:36
THE RAVEN AGE: online un nuovo video
06/03/2019 - 16:25
LICE: online la premiere di ''Layers Of Dirt'' dall'album di debutto
 
