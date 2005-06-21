WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciate 26 nuove band

|
Tornano gli aggiornamenti per la prossima edizione del celebre festival Wacken Open Air e questa volta sono ben 26 i gruppi confermati all'interno del bill.
Dentro alla line up del festival, tra i vari gruppi, sono infatti stati annunciati anche:
Uriah Heep
Triumph of Death (con Tom Warrior che eseguirà i brani degli Hellhammer
Monster Magnet
Aborym
Angelus Apatrida
Asrock
Baby Face Nelson
Crazy Lixx
Crobot
Deathstars
Dirty Shirt
Eclipse
Lucifer Star Machine
Nachtblut
Nordjevel
Prong
Savage Messiah
Skew Siskin
The Damned
The Lazys
The New Roses
The Quireboys
The Wild!
Warkings
Wiegedood
Zuriaake.