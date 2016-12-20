EMIL BULLS: online il video di ''Survivor'' dal prossimo album

|
Gli Emil Bulls hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della AFM Records, il video di Survivor, cover delle Destiny's Child. Il brano proviene dal nuovo album della band, Mixtape, la cui uscita è prevista per il 5 maggio.
Tracklist:
01. Survivor (Destiny's Child Cover)
02. Tell It To My Heart (Taylor Dayne Cover)
03. Mr. Brightside (The Killers Cover)
04. Grenade (Bruno Mars Cover)
05. River (Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran Cover)
06. Rebel Yell (Billy Idol Cover)
07. Jesus He Knows Me (Genesis Cover)
08. You Should See Me In A Crown (Billie Eilish Cover)
09. Jungle Drum (Emiliana Torrini Cover)
10. The Hills (The Weeknd Cover)
11. We Built This City (Starship Cover)
12. Where Is My Mind (Pixies Cover)
13. Every You Every Me (Placebo Cover)
14. Kids (MGMT Cover)