SXUPERION: nuovo album a maggio, ecco i dettagli e un brano

Uscirà il 3 maggio via Bloody Mountain Records in formato CD e digitale Endless Spiritual Embodiment, nuovo e quarto full-length dei black/deathster statunitensi Sxuperion. Oltre ad aver svelato la copertina e la tracklist del lavoro, la band presenta ora in streaming l'estratto Sacred Chamber of Enlightement, riportato in fondo.
Tracklist:
1. Sacred Chamber of Enlightement
2. Phallic Point of Periapsis
3. Negative Interior Intersection
4. Supposition Course
5. Infinate Ethereal Vault
6. Endless Embodiment