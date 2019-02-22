SACRILEGIA: disponibile in streaming 'Bloodstained'

Cliccando questo link
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima Bloodstained
, il nuovo singolo della band black/thrash metal irlandese dei Sacrilegia
. Il duo farà uscire l'album di inediti The Triclavian Advent
il 12 aprile tramite la Invictus Productions
.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist e il primo brano presentato settimane fa, Beyond the Fouler's Snare
:1. Relics of Oncoming Doom
2. Beyond the Fouler's Snare
3. Bloodstained
4. On Herding of Swine
5. Armoured Angel [Armoured Angel cover]
6. The Unhallowed
7. Unheeded Warnings
8. As With Spears We Come