HYPERSONIC: la cantante lascia la band

La band symphonic/power metal siciliana degli Hypersonic annuncia l'uscita dalla formazione da parte della cantante Alessia Rapisarda. Ecco il commento del gruppo in merito alle novità:
"We wanted to thank Alessia with all our heart for the hard job and dedication to the band. Thanks for the countless she spent in the studio and for the unforgettable moments we spent together during festivals and concerts around Europe. From Hypersonic a big hug. We are looking forward to reveal the new amazing singer, please stay tuned. Can't wait!"