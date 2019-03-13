WASTE OF SPACE ORCHESTRA: ad aprile l'album di debutto

|
I Waste Of Space Orchestra, band formata dall'unione dei membri degli Oranssi Pazuzu e dei Dark Buddha Rising, hanno annunciato che il prossimo 5 aprile avverrà la pubblicazione del loro album di debutto, intitolato Syntheosis, tramite la Svart Records. Di seguito potete vedere il video del primo singolo, Wake Up The Possessor.
Tracklist:
01. Void Monolith
02. The Shamanic Vision
03. Seeker’s Reflection
04. Journey To The Center of Mass
05. Wake Up The Possessor
06. Infinite Gate Opening
07. Vacuum Head
08. The Universal Eye
09. Syntheosis