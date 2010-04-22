ISTAPP: ad aprile il nuovo album, ecco un primo singolo

|
La melodic death metal band svedese Istapp ha annunciato che, il prossimo 26 aprile, avverrà la pubblicazione del suo nuovo album, The Insidious Star per tramite della TrollZorn Records. Di seguito potete ascoltare l'audio di Natten Då Gud Blundade (1888).
Tracklist:
01. Eternal Winter
02. Dit Solen Aldrig Nar
03. Natten Da Gud Blundade
04. Snowball Earth
05. Muspelheim
06. The Alliance of Cold
07. The Insidious Star
08. Vita Doeden
09. Orrekulle
LP BONUS:
10. Maifrost (Vocals & Text Alboin (EIS)