19/03/19
PUTREFIED CORPSE
Left To Rot

22/03/19
THE TREATMENT
Power Crazy

22/03/19
VESPERINE
Espérer Sombrer

22/03/19
DOMINANZ
Let The Death Enter

22/03/19
BLOODBOUND
Rise Of The Dragon Empire

22/03/19
DYING GORGEOUS LIES
The Hunter and the Prey

22/03/19
FROZEN CROWN
Crowned In Frost

22/03/19
AORATOS
Gods Without Name

22/03/19
TERROR OATH
Terror Oath

22/03/19
ACCURSED SPAWN
The Virulent Host

16/03/19
RIVERSIDE
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

16/03/19
RESONANCE FEST (day 2)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

16/03/19
PESTILENCE + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

16/03/19
FUROR GALLICO
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

16/03/19
MARCHE FUNEBRE + MECHANICAL GOD CREATION + SCELETUS
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTER - ROVELLASCA (CO)

16/03/19
SKULLDEN POWER FEST
UFO ROCK LIVE - MOZZO (BG)

17/03/19
VIRVUM + BLOODSHOT DAWN
REWORK CLUB - PERUGIA

17/03/19
RIVERSIDE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

17/03/19
PESTILENCE + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

19/03/19
DAVID ELLEFSON
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
ISTAPP: ad aprile il nuovo album, ecco un primo singolo
16/03/2019 - 14:08 (8 letture)

16/03/2019 - 14:08
ISTAPP: ad aprile il nuovo album, ecco un primo singolo
11/05/2010 - 01:04
ISTAPP: brani ascoltabili in streaming
22/04/2010 - 13:20
ISTAPP: ecco l'artwork di 'Blekinge'
16/03/2019 - 14:16
WARDRUNA: disponibile una clip live di ''Rotlaus Tre Fell''
16/03/2019 - 14:05
SALTATIO MORTIS: disponibile la versione Klassik di ''Sie Tanzt Allein''
16/03/2019 - 13:59
BEORN'S HALL: ascolta lo streaming integrale del loro ultimo album
16/03/2019 - 13:50
BURNING RAIN: disponibile un nuovo estratto dal prossimo album
16/03/2019 - 13:46
ELUVEITIE: online il video di ''Ambiramus''
15/03/2019 - 20:30
METHEDRAS: supporteranno gli Slayer per una data in Romania
15/03/2019 - 18:13
SUHNOPFER: a maggio il prossimo album, ecco una traccia in anteprima
15/03/2019 - 18:06
CARVED: online il video di ''Hagakure''
15/03/2019 - 18:02
JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE: disponibile un video dall'album di debutto
15/03/2019 - 17:58
WITHERFALL: online un nuovo video
 
