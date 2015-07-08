ENTHRONED: 'Cold Black Suns' uscirà a giugno, ecco i dettagli e il singolo

I blackster Enthroned
torneranno sul mercato il 7 giugno col loro nuovo album intitolato Cold Black Suns
, con uscita a cura dell'etichetta Season of Mist
. Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist:01. Ophiusa
02. Hosanna Satana
03. Oneiros
04. Vapula Omega
05. Silent Redemption
06. Aghoria
07. Beyond Humane Greed
08. Smoking Mirror
09. Son of Man
La band commenta:
"We're proud to introduce our first single “Silent Redemption” from the upcoming album “Cold Black Suns”. This track unveils one of the many layers of the long awaited 11th opus. With “Silent Redemption” we take you along to Aokigahara, the infamous Suicide Forest in Japan, to walk amongst the Yūrei. While keeping our band's trademark, this new album offers another pitch in the music, soaking the listener in bleak and fury
"
Collegandosi qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima il primo singolo estratto, Silent Redemption