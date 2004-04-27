DEATH ANGEL: a maggio il nuovo ''Humanicide'', ascolta la titletrack

|
I thasher Death Angel hanno diffuso i dettagli di Humanicide, il nuovo disco della formazione americana in uscita il 31 maggio via Nuclear Blast Records. L'album è stato registrato negli Audiohammer Studios di Jason Suecof.
A lato potete vedere la copertina (curata da Brent Elliott White), mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Humanicide
2. Divine Defector
3. Aggressor
4. I Came for Blood
5. Immortal Behated
6. Alive and Screaming
7. The Pack
8. Ghost of Me
9. Revelation Song
10. Of Rats and Men [Explicit]
11. The Day I Walked Away
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare la titletrack del disco.