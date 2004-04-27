      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

22/03/19
ANGEL BLACK
Killing Demons

22/03/19
DYING GORGEOUS LIES
The Hunter and the Prey

22/03/19
STEVEN WILSON
Home Invasion: In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall

22/03/19
FROZEN CROWN
Crowned In Frost

22/03/19
THE TREATMENT
Power Crazy

22/03/19
TERROR OATH
Terror Oath

22/03/19
IMPRECATION
Damnatio Ad Bestias

22/03/19
AORATOS
Gods Without Name

22/03/19
VESPERINE
Espérer Sombrer

22/03/19
ACCURSED SPAWN
The Virulent Host

CONCERTI

22/03/19
PROSPECTIVE
SATYRICON - ALATRI (FR)

22/03/19
PINO SCOTTO + GUESTS
LA CLAQUE - GENOVA

22/03/19
PROFANAL + EKPYROSIS + CARRION SHREDS
EXENZIA - PRATO

23/03/19
FUROR GALLICO
DAGDA CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

23/03/19
IMAGO IMPERII + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

23/03/19
SEPTICFLESH + KRISIUN + DIABOLICAL + XAON
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

23/03/19
HELLUCINATION + GUESTS
EVOL LIVE CLUB - ROMA

23/03/19
NANOWAR OF STEEL
MEPHISTO - ALESSANDRIA

24/03/19
SEPTICFLESH + KRISIUN + DIABOLICAL + XAON
ALCHEMICA - BOLOGNA

24/03/19
INCANTATION + DEFEATED SANITY + GUEST
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)
DEATH ANGEL: a maggio il nuovo ''Humanicide'', ascolta la titletrack
22/03/2019 - 16:24 (15 letture)

RECENSIONI
77
65
89
75
95
80
90
ARTICOLI
19/12/2018
Live Report
EXODUS + SODOM + DEATH ANGEL + SUICIDAL ANGELS
MTV HEADBANGERS BALL TOUR 2018 - Phenomenon, Fontaneto d'Agogna (NO), 14/12/2018
09/12/2017
Live Report
TESTAMENT + ANNIHILATOR + DEATH ANGEL
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 1/12/2017
17/12/2013
Intervista
DEATH ANGEL
Intervista a Rob Cavestany
03/12/2013
Live Report
DEATH ANGEL + EXTREMA + DEW-SCENTED + ADIMIRON
Tempo Rock, Gualtieri (RE), 30/11/2013
18/12/2010
Live Report
KREATOR + EXODUS + DEATH ANGEL + SUICIDAL ANGELS
Estragon, Bologna, 15/12/2010
27/04/2004
Intervista
DEATH ANGEL
Parla Rob Cavestany
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/03/2019 - 16:24
DEATH ANGEL: a maggio il nuovo ''Humanicide'', ascolta la titletrack
20/03/2019 - 11:03
DEATH ANGEL: aggiunta una data a Milano
02/03/2019 - 16:11
AGGLUTINATION: dentro i Death Angel
16/07/2018 - 17:35
EXODUS: a dicembre in Italia con Sodom, Death Angel e Suicidal Angels
21/11/2017 - 19:22
TESTAMENT: gli orari del concerto a Trezzo sull'Adda con Annihilator e Death Angel
07/07/2017 - 00:31
COLONY OPEN AIR: Death Angel spostati da domenica a sabato
09/06/2017 - 23:32
TESTAMENT: due date in Italia con Annihilator e Death Angel
06/06/2017 - 19:18
DEATH ANGEL: guarda un nuovo lyric video
18/01/2017 - 20:05
COLONY OPEN AIR: aggiunti i Death Angel
25/05/2016 - 19:33
DEATH ANGEL: guarda il nuovo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/03/2019 - 16:20
GRAND MAGUS: disponibile un nuovo lyric video
22/03/2019 - 15:15
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN: ascolta ''Blue Lightning''
22/03/2019 - 14:28
SOTO: nuovo album a maggio
22/03/2019 - 14:26
TERRORVISION: presentato un nuovo singolo
22/03/2019 - 10:41
L.A. GUNS: si separano dal batterista, già scelto il rimpiazzo
22/03/2019 - 10:27
ANIMAL DRIVE: ecco la cover di ''Judgement Day''
22/03/2019 - 10:32
VEUVE: ascolta la nuova ''Radars Are High''
22/03/2019 - 10:26
THE DAMNED THINGS: il lyric video di ''Something Good''
22/03/2019 - 10:22
SCOTT STAPP: ascolta la nuova ''Purpose For Pain''
22/03/2019 - 10:20
SCHATTENFALL: disponibile lo streaming integrale del prossimo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     