The Dirt Soundtrack - Album Cover
23/03/19
TRISHULA
Scared To Breathe

23/03/19
FROSTHELM
Pyrrhic

23/03/19
IMAGO IMPERII
Fate of a King

26/03/19
ASYMMETRY OF EGO
Forsake Beyond the Dusk

29/03/19
AKROTHEISM
Law of Seven Deaths

29/03/19
I PREVAIL
Trauma

29/03/19
ELLENDE
Lebensnehmer

29/03/19
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN
Blue Lightning

29/03/19
ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN
Harbinger

29/03/19
NIGHTRAGE
Wolf to Man

23/03/19
FUROR GALLICO
DAGDA CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

23/03/19
IMAGO IMPERII + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

23/03/19
SEPTICFLESH + KRISIUN + DIABOLICAL + XAON
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

23/03/19
HELLUCINATION + GUESTS
EVOL LIVE CLUB - ROMA

23/03/19
NANOWAR OF STEEL
MEPHISTO - ALESSANDRIA

24/03/19
SEPTICFLESH + KRISIUN + DIABOLICAL + XAON
ALCHEMICA - BOLOGNA

24/03/19
INCANTATION + DEFEATED SANITY + GUEST
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

25/03/19
GEORGE KOLLIAS
BELLOTS PUB - CAPPELLA CANTONE (CR)

26/03/19
SEPTICFLESH + KRISIUN + DIABOLICAL + XAON
UFO - BOLZANO

28/03/19
ARCTURUS + SHORES OF NULL + PARODOS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA
MOTLEY CRUE: disponibili due inediti dalla colonna sonora di ''The Dirt''
23/03/2019 - 09:00 (77 letture)

Galilee
Sabato 23 Marzo 2019, 10.39.16
1
Comunque ieri ho visto il film al Padiglione 14 a Torino in compagnia di un pò di metallusi e devo ammettere che è stato un successo. E si, mi spiace per i detrattori, ma il fatto che il film è una figata. Crue uber alles!
