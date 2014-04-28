MOTLEY CRUE: disponibili due inediti dalla colonna sonora di ''The Dirt''

|
I Motley Crue hanno reso disponibili, tramite il proprio canale YouTube, gli audio di Crash And Burn e Ride With The Devil. I brani fanno parte della colonna sonora del film basato sulla band, The Dirt, uscito da poco su Netflix.
Tracklist:
01. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
02. Red Hot
03. On With The Show
04. Live Wire
05. Merry-Go-Round
06. Take Me To The Top
07. Piece Of Your Action
08. Shout At The Devil
09. Looks That Kill
10. Too Young To Fall In Love
11. Home Sweet Home
12. Girls, Girls, Girls
13. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)
14. Kickstart My Heart
15. Dr. Feelgood
16. Ride With The Devil
17. Crash And Burn
18. Like A Virgin