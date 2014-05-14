LORD DYING: tornano ad aprile con 'Mysterium Tremendum', ecco il nuovo singolo

|
A quattro anni dalla pubblicazione di Poisoned Altars, la formazione sludge metal statunitense dei Lord Dying tornerà sul mercato il 26 aprile col nuovo lavoro dal titolo Mysterium Tremendum, con uscita a cura della Entertainment One nei formati CD, doppio vinile e digitale.
Sotto la tracklist è possibile visualizzare la clip del singolo estratto Freed from the Pressures of Time.
1. Envy the End
2. Tearing at the Fabric of Consciousness
3. Nearing the End of the Curling Worm
4. The End of Experience
5. Exploring Inward (An Unwelcome Passenger)
6. Severed Forever
7. Even the Darkness Went Away
8. Freed from the Pressures of Time
9. Lacerated Psyche
10. Split from a World Within, Devoid of Dreams Death, The Final Loneliness
11. Saying Goodbye to Physical Form