CHAOS MAGIC: previsto per giugno il nuovo album

|
I Chaos Magic hanno annunciato, per il prossimo 14 giugno, la pubblicazione del loro secondo album Furyborn tramite la Frontiers Music srl. Di seguito trovate il video di Like Never Before e la tracklist di questa uscita.
Tracklist:
01. You Will Breathe Again
02. Furyborn (Feat. Tom Englund)
03. Like Never Before
04. Beware Of Silent Waters (Feat. Mistheria)
05. Falling Again (Feat. Nasson)
06. Bravely Beautiful (Feat. Ailyn)
07. Throw Me To The Wolves
08. I’d Give It All
09. Path Of The Brave (Feat. Ronnie Romero)
10. My Affliction
11. I’m Your Cancer