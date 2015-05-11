      Privacy Policy
 
CHAOS MAGIC: previsto per giugno il nuovo album
04/04/2019 - 09:17 (29 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/04/2019 - 09:17
CHAOS MAGIC: previsto per giugno il nuovo album
23/06/2015 - 19:35
CHAOS MAGIC: disponibile un altro brano
17/06/2015 - 15:30
CHAOS MAGIC: ascolta un nuovo brano
12/06/2015 - 21:07
CHAOS MAGIC: ecco il primo singolo per il progetto di Tolkki
11/05/2015 - 20:30
CHAOS MAGIC: uscirà il debutto con Timo Tolkki e Caterina Nix
ULTIME NOTIZIE
04/04/2019 - 09:11
ESSENCE OF DATUM: firmano con la Season Of Mist
04/04/2019 - 09:05
ROTTING CHRIST: presentato il video animato di ''In The Name Of God''
04/04/2019 - 08:56
TAKEN: ad aprile il nuovo album, ecco un primo brano
04/04/2019 - 08:48
FIRST SIGNAL: ascolta ''Born To Be A Rebel''
03/04/2019 - 21:12
METAL QUEEN`S FESTIVAL: a maggio la sesta edizione, ecco le band
03/04/2019 - 21:06
ATHROX: online la clip di 'Fallen Apart'
03/04/2019 - 20:59
SPEED KILLS: rinnovato il contratto con la MASD Records
03/04/2019 - 20:48
ARCENE ROCKIN` PARK: a luglio in provincia di Bergamo, annunciati gli Skeletoon
03/04/2019 - 20:34
SKINNED: a Milano a giugno con Keep Of Kalessin e Shade Empire
03/04/2019 - 20:26
SINS OF THE DAMNED: ecco 'Victims of Hate' dall'album d'esordio
 
