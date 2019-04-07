FREDDY DELIRIO AND THE PHANTOMS: guarda il lyric video di ''Frozen Planets''

|
Freddy Delirio, tastierista dei Death SS, è pronto ad esordire con il suo nuovo progetto Freddy Delirio and the Phantoms.
L'uscita di The Cross è infatti fissata a questo 12 aprile e ad occuparsi della distribuzione ci sarà la Black Widow Records. Qui di seguito potrete leggere la tracklist e guardare il lyric video del brano Frozen Planets.
1. Frozen Planets
2. Guardian Angel
3. Inside The Castle
4. The Circles
5. In The Fog
6. The New Order
7. Afterlife
8. In The Forest
9. Liquid Neon
10. Cold Areas
11. The Ancient Monastery