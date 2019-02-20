ENGINE DRIVEN CULTIVATORS: ecco la tracklist di 'Insert Coin'

|
I thrasher laziali Engine Driven Cultivators faranno uscire il loro nuovo full-length intitolato Insert Coin per la Punishment 18 Records entro la fine del 2019. Di seguito è possibile leggere i titoli della tracklist definitiva. La produzione e il missaggio sono stati portati a termine da Stefano Morabito dei 16th Cellar Studios (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Decrepit Birth, Beheaded, Horrid).
01. Throne Of The Slapsticks
02. B.O.P.E.
03. Eschaton
04. Red Striped Police
05. Purge The Greed Of Fear
06. Stop That Gorilla
07. Dual Strike
08. Toxic Protocol
09. Leap Out
10. Skids And Brew