DEATH WOLF: previsto per la primavera il nuovo album

I Death Wolf hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Regain Records, l'audio di With Hate. Il brano è il primo singolo tratto dal nuovo album della band, IV: Come To The Dark, la cui uscita è prevista per questa primavera. Ulteriori informazioni verranno rese pubbliche in seguito.
Tracklist:
01.With Hate
02.Edge Of The Forest
03.Empower The Flame
04.The Sword
05.Funeral Pyre
06.The Executioners Song
07.Speak Through Fire
08.Serpents Hall
09.Into The Woods
10.Iron & Flame
11.Conquerors Dance