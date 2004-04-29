SANGUE: ascolta in streaming l'album di debutto

Interagendo col player riportato in anteprima qui
è possibile ascoltare nella sua interezza Culś
, album di debutto della formazione death metal romana dei Sangue
. Il disco, come annunciato nelle settimane scorse, uscirà il 15 aprile tramite la Nuclear War Now! Productions
.1. In the Church
2. They Do Not Rest (Clock of the Giants)
3. Eerie Murmuring / Infinity Abysmal
4. Interlude / Call of the Gorgon
5. Shifting into Necrocosmos
6. Her Cold Breath
7. Interlude / Tuchulcha
8. The Rite of Cosmic Void
9. When the Magus Whispers to the Skies