WINTERWOLF: tornano dopo dieci anni con 'Lycanthropic Metal of Death'

A dieci anni di distanza dalla pubblicazione del full-length Cycle of the Werewolf, i Winterwolf annunciano il loro ritorno: la band death metal fondata da Corpse (membro di Jess and the Ancient Ones e Deathchain) e Abomanitor (frontman dei Demilich) pubblicherà il 14 giugno tramite la Svart Records il nuovo album di inediti Lycanthropic Metal of Death. Il lavoro sarà disponibile nei formati CD e vinile.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist e il video del primo estratto Brujo:
1. The Crypt of the Werewolves
2. At Dawn They Eat
3. Brujo
4. Devouring Entities Devour
5. Wolf Finder General
6. Kadathian Doom
7. Thisishispit
8. I Am The Beasts Of Death
9. Primal Life Code