ENVENOMED: firmato accordo con la El Puerto Records

La formazione speed metal australiana degli Envenomed è recentemente entrata a far parte del roster della El Puerto Records, etichetta che si occuperà della pubblicazione del nuovo album.
Il frontman della band Anthony Mavrikis dichiara:
"ENVENOMED are very proud to announce that we have signed to EL PUERTO RECORDS of Germany!! Their professionalism and hard work from all of our dealings with the guys there have been second to none! With artists in their stable such as BEASTO BLANCO (with Chuck Garric and Calico Cooper, daughter of ALICE COOPER), SAINTED SINNERS (with David Reece (ex-ACCEPT), Frank Pané, Ferdy Doernberg) and label co owner Torsten Ihlenfeld of BRAINSTORM in the fold, we're happy to be in their capable hands!"
Seguiranno ulteriori novità.