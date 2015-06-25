      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Envenomed
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/04/19
ROCK BRIGADE
Rise

12/04/19
TRONOS
Celestial Mechanics

12/04/19
NUMENOREAM
Adore

12/04/19
INTER ARMA
Sulphur English

12/04/19
RUADH
Sovereign

12/04/19
ICED EARTH
Enther the Realm (ristampa)

12/04/19
THE MACHINIST
Confidimus In Morte

12/04/19
INCULTER
Fatal Visions

12/04/19
HEDONIHIL
I

12/04/19
SACRILEGIA
Beyond the Fouler’s Snare

CONCERTI

11/04/19
GRIM REAPER - ANNULLATO!!
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

12/04/19
GRIM REAPER - ANNULLATO!!
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

12/04/19
GAMA BOMB + INJURY + NATIONAL SUICIDE + MORTAL VIOLENCE
PIKA FUTURE CLUB - VERONA

12/04/19
FUROR GALLICO
CYCLE CLUB - CALENZANO (FI)

12/04/19
FOLKSTONE
ORION - ROMA

12/04/19
SEVENTH WONDER + HIDDEN LAPSE + HELIKON
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

12/04/19
LAMBSTONE
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTER - ROVELLASCA (CO)

12/04/19
KEE MARCELLO + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

12/04/19
NECROSHINE + DEMANDE A LA POUSSIERE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

12/04/19
THE MOTHMAN CURSE + GUESTS
ASTRO CLUB - FONTANAFREDDA (PN)
ENVENOMED: firmato accordo con la El Puerto Records
10/04/2019 - 20:37 (39 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/04/2019 - 20:37
ENVENOMED: firmato accordo con la El Puerto Records
23/11/2016 - 19:26
ADVERSOR: online il video di 'Envenomed'
24/05/2016 - 16:05
MALEVOLENT CREATION: in arrivo la ristampa di 'Envenomed'
18/09/2015 - 11:58
ENVENOMED: 'Evil Unseen' in arrivo a novembre per Punishment 18 Records
16/07/2015 - 10:59
ENVENOMED: guarda il nuovo video
25/06/2015 - 09:51
ENVENOMED: nel roster di Punishment 18 Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/04/2019 - 20:35
SWEET OBLIVION: a giugno l'album di debutto
10/04/2019 - 20:15
FREAK KITCHEN: tre date in Italia il prossimo novembre
10/04/2019 - 20:28
ALCEST: il sesto album uscirà per la Nuclear Blast
10/04/2019 - 20:17
KEE MARCELLO: suonerà a Bergamo il 14 aprile
10/04/2019 - 20:10
INCULTER: tutto 'Fatal Visions' in streaming
10/04/2019 - 20:01
X-PLICIT: a maggio l'album di debutto
10/04/2019 - 19:56
SUHNOPFER: disponibile la premiere di un nuovo singolo
10/04/2019 - 19:52
SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE: presentato il video di ''Can't Hang''
10/04/2019 - 19:18
VAURA: disponibile un nuovo brano
10/04/2019 - 19:11
VISIGOTH: ascolta la nuova ''Fireseeker'' dal nuovo 7''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     