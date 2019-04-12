BELZEBUBS: presentano il lyric video di ''Nam Gloria Lucifer''

|
I Belzebubs hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Century Media Records, il lyric video di ''Nam Gloria Lucifer. Il brano è il terzo singolo tratto dal loro album di debutto Pantheon Of The Nightside Gods in uscita il 26 aprile. Il progetto e i membri della band prendono vita dal famoso fumetto online creato dall'artista finlandese J.P. Ahonen.
Tracklist:
01. Cathedrals of Mourning
02. The Faustian Alchemist
03. Blackened Call
04. Acheron
05. Nam Gloria Lucifer
06. The Crowned Daughters
07. Dark Mother
08. The Werewolf Bride
09. Pantheon of the Nightside Gods