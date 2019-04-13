WALKWAYS: a giugno l'album di debutto

|
Gli alternative metallers israeliani Walkways hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Nuclear Blast Records, il video di Despair [For Heaven's Sake]. Il brano è tratto dal loro album di debutto, Bleed Out, Heal Out, la cui uscita è prevista per il 14 giugno.
Tracklist:
01. Till The End
02. Hell Born Shove (Impossible)
03. Despair (For Heaven’s Sake)
04. Half The Man I Am
05. Trumpet Call
06. Levitate
07. Bleed Out, Heal Out
08. You Found Me
09. Unbearable Days
10. Enough.
11. Humane Beings
12. Care (In This Together)
13. Thank You
14. Bone Deep