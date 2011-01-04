JORDAN RUDESS: disponibile un lyric video dal suo prossimo album solista

|
Il tastierista dei Dream Theater Jordan Rudess ha reso disponibile tramite il proprio canale YouTube il lyric video di Why I Dream, brano proveniente dal suo prossimo album solista Wired For Madness, la cui uscita è prevista per il 19 aprile tramite le etichette Music Theories Recordings e Mascot Label Group. Sull'album è prevista la partecipazione di vari ospiti, tra cui John Petrucci, Rod Morgenstein, Marco Minnemann, Elijah Wood, James Labrie, , Vinnie Moore e Guthrie Govan.
Tracklist:
01. Wired For Madness – Part 1
02. Wired For Madness – Part 2
03. Off The Ground
04. Drop Twist
05. Perpetual Shine
06. Just Can’t Win
07. Just For Today
08. Why I Dream