HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES: a giugno il nuovo album, ascolta un brano

Gli americani Hollywood Vampires (gruppo formato da Alice Cooper, Jhonny Depp e Joe Perry) ha annunciato la pubbliazione di Rise, il secondo album della band in uscita il 21 giugno nei formati CD, LP e digitale via earMUSIC.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. I Want My Now
2. Good People Are Hard To Find
3. Who's Laughing Now
4. How The Glass Fell
5. The Boogieman Surprise
6. Welcome To Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck & John Waters)
7. The Wrong Bandage
8. You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory
9. Git From Round Me
10. Heroes
11. A Pitiful Beauty
12. New Threat
13. Mr. Spider
14. We Gotta Rise
15. People Who Died
16. Congratulations
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il singolo Who's Laughing Now.