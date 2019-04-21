CULT OF EXTINCTION: a luglio il debutto, ecco i dettagli e un brano

Uscirà il 19 luglio tramite la Iron Bonehead Productions
l'album di debutto dei Cult Of Extinction
, dal titolo Ritual in the Absolute Absence of Light
. Il lavoro seguirà di un anno Black Nuclear Magick Attack
, EP della one-man band tedesca di genere black/death metal.
Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, è stata svelata la prima traccia del disco, Emanated From the Cosmic Darkness
, ascoltabile in anteprima qui
.
Tracklist:1. Sacred Glorification of Pandemic Barbarity
2. Anti-Monad Black Hole Bomb
3. Blood of the Theurg
4. Inverted Henosis
5. Possessed by A Servant of Iblis
6. Emanated from the Cosmic Darkness
7. The Descent
8. Ritual in the Absolute Absence of Light