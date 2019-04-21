      Privacy Policy
 
CULT OF EXTINCTION: a luglio il debutto, ecco i dettagli e un brano
22/04/2019 - 10:09 (139 letture)

lisablack
Lunedì 22 Aprile 2019, 22.55.46
5
Mica tanto..solo quando mi tiri merda sui Venom, ma per il resto direi che non ci son problemi😃
thrasher
Lunedì 22 Aprile 2019, 19.54.06
4
Ahahaha dici? Mi sembra che siamo sempre contrari su tante cose come gusti musicali
lisablack
Lunedì 22 Aprile 2019, 19.50.33
3
Grazie..anche tu
Thrasher
Lunedì 22 Aprile 2019, 19.41.18
2
Lisa hai ottimi gusti
lisablack
Lunedì 22 Aprile 2019, 19.05.54
1
Bello promette bene..
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/04/2019 - 10:09
CULT OF EXTINCTION: a luglio il debutto, ecco i dettagli e un brano
