WINGER: in estate inizieranno a lavorare sul nuovo album

questo è un ritorno che aspetto con ansia di uno dei gruppi più sottovalutati di sempre. Lui oltre ad essere un piacione è un artista completo e straordinario, il suo compagno di brigata reb spiaggia uno dei migliori chitarristi di tutti i tempi, anche lui ultra sottostimato. Non capisco però perchè mettere in calce video di trent'anni fa tipo (l'ottima) seventeen, magari per chi non li conosce era meglio mettere il video dell'ultima splendida rat race, stiamo comunque parlando di gruppi ancora in attività