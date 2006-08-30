WINGER: in estate inizieranno a lavorare sul nuovo album

|
Secondo quanto dichiarato da Kip Winger in una recente intervista sul portale Daily Bloom, i Winger inizieranno i lavori sul nuovo album in estate. Il disco seguirà Better Days Comin' del 2014.
Ecco quanto affermato:
"Reb [Beach, chitarrista] and I are going to start writing and we'll try to knock something out in August. He's out with WHITESNAKE now and I'm very busy, so we've got some time set aside in August for us to get together and try to do something. I don't know what we're going to do and I don't like to pre-plan it. I like to sit down with Reb and see what the mood of the day is. It's impossible for Reb and I not to sound like WINGER because the combination of us is the sound of the band, no matter what song we do".
Di seguito è riportato quanto aggiunto da Kip in merito al songwriting:
"Me and Reb sit down with a drum machine and knock out a bunch of riffs, and then we do lyrics and cut drums. It's a very basic formula. The writing process is really where it's all important. It's Reb and me sitting down in front of the gear and going for it. I never start with any ideas. I just let them come as I'm writing. I usually know within seconds if I can turn it into something good".
Restiamo in attesa di ulteriori aggiornamenti.