      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Lamb Of God
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

26/04/19
NIGHNACHT
Christophilia

26/04/19
DARK HERESY
Abstract Principles Taken To Their Logical Extremes

26/04/19
VAURA
Slabes

26/04/19
TEN
Opera Omnia - The Complete Works

26/04/19
THE DAMNED THINGS
High Crimes

26/04/19
PARAGON
Controlled Demolition

26/04/19
TAKEN
Unchained

26/04/19
LORD DYING
Mysterium Tremendum

26/04/19
NORSEMEN
Bloodlust

26/04/19
LEVERAGE
Determinus

CONCERTI

24/04/19
EKTOMORF + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

24/04/19
WRONG (USA) + COILGUNS + GUEST TBA
TBA - PERUGIA

25/04/19
MARK BOALS + GUESTS
LET IT BEER - ROMA

26/04/19
NACHTMAHR + GUESTS TBA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

26/04/19
MARK BOALS + GUESTS
PIKA FUTURE CLUB - VERONA

27/04/19
FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

27/04/19
NACHTMAHR + GUESTS TBA
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

27/04/19
MORTADO
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

27/04/19
CRADLE OF FILTH + THE SPIRIT
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

27/04/19
NECRODEATH
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)
LAMB OF GOD: al lavoro sull'ottavo album
23/04/2019 - 14:06 (169 letture)

Macca
Martedì 23 Aprile 2019, 16.46.16
2
L'ultimo era una figata, speriamo questo ne segua la scia. Band che non delude mai.
Pacino
Martedì 23 Aprile 2019, 14.42.05
1
Grande band, spero in un buon disco.
RECENSIONI
86
75
85
88
88
85
80
ARTICOLI
25/11/2018
Live Report
SLAYER + LAMB OF GOD + ANTHRAX + OBITUARY
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 20/11/2018
06/03/2010
Live Report
LAMB OF GOD + JOB FOR A COWBOY + AUGUST BURNS RED + BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME
Alpheus, Roma, 24/02/2010
30/06/2009
Live Report
METALLICA + LAMB OF GOD + MASTODON
Palalottomatica, Roma, 24/06/2009
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/04/2019 - 14:06
LAMB OF GOD: al lavoro sull'ottavo album
23/03/2018 - 14:20
LAMB OF GOD: a maggio un disco di cover a nome Burn The Priest
18/07/2017 - 11:51
METALLIZED: questa settimana playlist su Lamb of God, Wolfmother e molto altro!
19/11/2016 - 18:19
LAMB OF GOD: disponibile il brano 'Culling'
16/11/2016 - 11:14
LAMB OF GOD: breve anteprima del brano 'Culling'
21/10/2016 - 01:12
LAMB OF GOD: ascolta 'The Duke'
19/10/2016 - 11:10
LAMB OF GOD: a dicembre un nuovo EP
11/08/2016 - 18:08
LAMB OF GOD: ecco il video di 'Embers'
23/12/2015 - 10:19
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti i Symphony X, i Lamb Of God e altri due gruppi
19/11/2015 - 19:44
LAMB OF GOD: cancellate le date del tour, i Children of Bodom andranno avanti
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/04/2019 - 19:51
ALLEGAEON: disponibile un nuovo video
23/04/2019 - 19:47
TIMO TOLKKI`S AVALON: ecco il video di ''Promises''
23/04/2019 - 19:44
RINGWORM: disponibile il brano ''Dead To Me''
23/04/2019 - 19:41
DARKTHRONE: ascolta ''The Hardship of the Scots'' dal nuovo album
23/04/2019 - 14:26
ALTER BRIDGE: aggiornamenti sul sesto album
23/04/2019 - 14:27
DONNE ROCCIOSE: in arrivo il libro di Francesco Gallina ''Raven''
23/04/2019 - 14:18
DESCEND INTO DESPAIR: annunciato il terzo album 'Opium', ecco i primi dettagli
23/04/2019 - 13:55
WINGER: in estate inizieranno a lavorare sul nuovo album
23/04/2019 - 13:44
EXODUS: ascolta il singolo 'No Love (Live At Day In The Dirt 1984)' per il quarantesimo anniversario
23/04/2019 - 13:39
NOCTURNUS A.D.: presentato l'audio di ''The Antechamber''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     