LAMB OF GOD: al lavoro sull'ottavo album

Il chitarrista Mark Morton ha confermato di recente ai microfoni di Metal Insider che i Lamb Of God si trovano a buon punto coi lavori che porteranno alla pubblicazione del nuovo full-length, l'ottavo della carriera nonché successore di VII: Sturm und Drang (2015) e dell'EP The Duke del 2016.
Di seguito le parole dell'artista:
"We've got a bunch of new material we've been working on. We're well into the writing process. We're not completed writing, but we're pretty far along into the writing process. We've been making demos and what we call pre-production for the new album. So I don't have a [release] date [for the album]. I don't know if it'll be the end of this year or sometime early next year, but it's in full swing. There's good progress".
Prossimamente saranno comunicati gli aggiornamenti.