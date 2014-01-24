      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Opium: la copertina
Clicca per ingrandire
Descend Into Despair
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

26/04/19
NIGHNACHT
Christophilia

26/04/19
DARK HERESY
Abstract Principles Taken To Their Logical Extremes

26/04/19
VAURA
Slabes

26/04/19
TEN
Opera Omnia - The Complete Works

26/04/19
THE DAMNED THINGS
High Crimes

26/04/19
PARAGON
Controlled Demolition

26/04/19
TAKEN
Unchained

26/04/19
LORD DYING
Mysterium Tremendum

26/04/19
NORSEMEN
Bloodlust

26/04/19
LEVERAGE
Determinus

CONCERTI

24/04/19
EKTOMORF + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

24/04/19
WRONG (USA) + COILGUNS + GUEST TBA
TBA - PERUGIA

25/04/19
MARK BOALS + GUESTS
LET IT BEER - ROMA

26/04/19
NACHTMAHR + GUESTS TBA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

26/04/19
MARK BOALS + GUESTS
PIKA FUTURE CLUB - VERONA

27/04/19
FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

27/04/19
NACHTMAHR + GUESTS TBA
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

27/04/19
MORTADO
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

27/04/19
CRADLE OF FILTH + THE SPIRIT
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

27/04/19
NECRODEATH
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)
DESCEND INTO DESPAIR: annunciato il terzo album 'Opium', ecco i primi dettagli
23/04/2019 - 14:18 (103 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/04/2019 - 14:18
DESCEND INTO DESPAIR: annunciato il terzo album 'Opium', ecco i primi dettagli
24/04/2017 - 11:06
DESCEND INTO DESPAIR: i dettagli del secondo album in uscita a giugno
10/04/2017 - 11:31
DESCEND INTO DESPAIR: firmano per la Loud Rage Music, album in estate
26/08/2014 - 12:21
DESCEND INTO DESPAIR: ufficializzato l'ingresso del nuovo tastierista
24/01/2014 - 11:52
DESCEND INTO DESPAIR: nuovo album in uscita
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/04/2019 - 19:51
ALLEGAEON: disponibile un nuovo video
23/04/2019 - 19:47
TIMO TOLKKI`S AVALON: ecco il video di ''Promises''
23/04/2019 - 19:44
RINGWORM: disponibile il brano ''Dead To Me''
23/04/2019 - 19:41
DARKTHRONE: ascolta ''The Hardship of the Scots'' dal nuovo album
23/04/2019 - 14:26
ALTER BRIDGE: aggiornamenti sul sesto album
23/04/2019 - 14:27
DONNE ROCCIOSE: in arrivo il libro di Francesco Gallina ''Raven''
23/04/2019 - 14:06
LAMB OF GOD: al lavoro sull'ottavo album
23/04/2019 - 13:55
WINGER: in estate inizieranno a lavorare sul nuovo album
23/04/2019 - 13:44
EXODUS: ascolta il singolo 'No Love (Live At Day In The Dirt 1984)' per il quarantesimo anniversario
23/04/2019 - 13:39
NOCTURNUS A.D.: presentato l'audio di ''The Antechamber''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     