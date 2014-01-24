DESCEND INTO DESPAIR: annunciato il terzo album 'Opium', ecco i primi dettagli

|
La formazione doom metal rumena dei Descend Into Despair svela i primi dettagli del nuovo disco, successore di Synaptic Veil del 2017. Il terzo full-length si intitolerà Opium e presenterà la copertina riportata a sinistra.
Ecco di seguito quanto dichiarato dalla band per spiegare il concept di Opium:
"Opium - our upcoming album - is well under way, and we are ready to reveal the cover art. Opium's conceptual driving force is, we believe, fully grasped within this image, blurring the lines between painting and photography. Twisting classical beauty into modern obsession, weaving harmony of proportion into the disharmony of meaning that soaks through the fabric of existence, our Venus rises forth from horror and remembrance, drained by her rebirth, as murky as the sea that bore her. Our gratitude goes towards all of you still bearing with us through this arduous process of creation, and especially to - in no particular order - Melinda Nagy for posing, Brigitta Adorjan for bodypainting, and István Bába for creating the painted half of this vision. Photography and concept by Xander Coza".
Prossimamente il gruppo svelerà la tracklist e la data di pubblicazione dell'album.