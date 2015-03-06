ABYSSAL: i dettagli del nuovo album e un brano

|
A distanza di quattro anni da Antikatastaseis, la formazione black/death metal inglese Abyssal è pronta a tornare sul mercato con il nuovo album A Beacon In The Husk, la cui uscita è prevista per il 21 giugno via Profound Lore Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Dialogue
02. I – Recollection: Shapes Upon The Retina
03. I – Recollection: Awakening / Metamorphosis
04. II – Discernment: The Cloister Beneath The Grime
05. II – Discernment: Khyphotic Suzerains
06. II – Discernment: The Triumph Of Fools
07. III – Descent: We Who Beheld The Fall Of Axioms
08. III – Descent: A Beacon In The Husk
09. Soliloquy
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il brano Dialogue.