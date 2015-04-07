ABYSSAL: presentato un primo estratto dal nuovo album

|
La dark ambient death metal band inglese Abyssal ha reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Profound Lore Records, l'audio di Dialogue. Il brano è presente sul nuovo album della band, A Beacon In The Husk, in uscita il 21 giugno prossimo.
Tracklist:
01. Dialogue
02. I – Recollection: Shapes Upon The Retina
03. I – Recollection: Awakening / Metamorphosis
04. II – Discernment: The Cloister Beneath The Grime
05. II – Discernment: Khyphotic Suzerains
06. II – Discernment: The Triumph Of Fools
07. III – Descent: We Who Beheld The Fall Of Axioms
08. III – Descent: A Beacon In The Husk
09. Soliloquy