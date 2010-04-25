AXEL RUDI PELL: in estate il nuovo live album, ecco i dettagli

|
Il chitarrista di Bochum Axel Rudi Pell ha annunciato per il 7 giugno prossimo la pubblicazione, per la Steamhammer, di XXX Anniversary Live, il suo trentesimo disco composto da brani live registrati durante il suo ultimo tour europeo. Di seguito potete vedere il video di Only The Strong Will Survive.
Tracklist:
CD1
01. The Medieval Overture (Intro)
02. The Wild And The Young
03. Wildest Dreams
04. Fool Fool
05. Oceans Of Time
06. Only The Strong Will Survive
07. Mystica (incl. Drum Solo)
08. Long Live Rock
CD2
09. Game Of Sins / Tower Of Babylon (incl. Keyboard Solo)
10. The Line
11. Warrior
12. Edge Of The World (incl. Band Introduction)
13. Truth And Lies
14. Carousel
15. The Masquerade Ball / Casbah
16. Rock The Nation