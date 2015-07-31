ARES KINGDOM: il nuovo album uscirà a maggio, ecco la tracklist e un brano

|
E' fissata al 15 maggio la data di pubblicazione di By the Light of Their Destruction, nuovo CD e vinile degli Ares Kingdom. La formazione thrash/death metal del Missouri tornerà sul mercato tramite l'etichetta Nuclear War Now! Productions a quattro anni dall'uscita dell'ultimo lavoro The Unburiable Dead.
Dopo aver svelato recentemente la copertina del disco (riportata a sinistra), la band presenta ora la tracklist:
1. The Hydra Void
2. Burn, Antares (Scorpius Diadem)
3. Dark Waters Eridanus
4. Eighteen Degrees Beneath
5. Allegory
6. The Bones of All Men
7. Iconologia
8. Talis Chimera Est
In basso è ascoltabile Eighteen Degrees Beneath, primo singolo estratto da By the Light of Their Destruction: