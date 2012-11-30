BARBARIAN: a giugno uscirà 'To No God Shall I Kneel', ecco un estratto

|
Uscirà il 7 giugno tramite la Hells Headbangers To No God Shall I Kneel, nuovo e quarto full-lenght della formazione speed/thrash/black metal toscana dei Barbarian. Il lavoro sarà disponibile nei formati CD, vinile e musicassetta.
Oltre alla copertina (riportata a sinistra e realizzata da Shagrat degli Acid Witch) e alla tracklist sottostante, la band presenta ora in streaming il primo singolo Birth and Death of Rish'ah, disponibile in basso.
To No God Shall I Kneel - Tracklist:
1. Obtuse Metal
2. Birth and Death of Rish'ah
3. Hope Annihilator
4. Sheep Shall Obey
5. The Beast is Unleashed
6. The Old Worship of Pain
7. To No God Shall I Kneel