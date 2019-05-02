ARDOURS: in estate l'album di debutto, guarda un primo video

|
Gli Ardours, nuova band alternative/gothic metal formata da Mariangela Demurtas e Tarald Lie provenienti dai Tristania e dal polistrumentista/produttore Kris Laurent, hanno reso disponibile tramite il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music srl il video di Last Moment. Il brano è il primo singolo proveniente dal loro album di debutto Last Place On Earth la cui uscita è prevista per l'estate. Inoltre è già stato annunciato che il primo concerto si terrà il 7 settembre al La Cueva Rock di Quartucciu (CA).
Tracklist:
01. What Else Is There
02. Catabolic
03. Last Place On Earth
04. Design
05. Last Moment
06. The Mist
07. Therefore I Am
08. Truths
09. No One Is Listening
10. Totally