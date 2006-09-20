DEATHSPELL OMEGA: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album

|
Grazie alla pronta segnalazione di Nonchalance, la formazione black metal francese Deathspell Omega ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo album The Furnaces of Palingenesia, la cui uscita è prevista per il 24 maggio via Norma Evangelium Diaboli.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Neither Meaning nor Justice
02. The Fires of Frustration
03. Ad Arma! Ad Arma!
04. Splinters from Your Mother's Spine
05. Imitatio Dei
06. 1523
07. Sacrificial Theopathy
08. Standing on the Work of Slaves
09. Renegade Ashes
10. Absolutist Regeneration
11. You Cannot Even Find the Ruins…
Inoltre è possibile vedere il video ufficiale del brano Ad Arma! Ad Arma!.