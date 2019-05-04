DREAMSLAVE: a giugno il nuovo album, online un primo video

|
Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è il video di Torments, brano dei symphonyc metallers Dreamslave e presente sul loro prossimo album Rest In Phantasy, riedizione del loro album pubblicato indipendentemente nel 2015, in uscita il 21 giugno per la Massacre Records.
Tracklist:
01. Join The Phantasy (Ouverture)
02. The Dark Crusade
03. Masquerade
04. End Of Innocence
05. Voice Of The Depths (Interlude)
06. Torments
07. Doomsday
08. Wishes Of Revenge
09. Angel Requiem
10. Pirate's Anthem
11. The Vinland Saga
12. Eternitears