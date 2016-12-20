BEYOND THE BLACK: in estate la nuova edizione di ''Heart Of The Hurricane''

|
I Beyond The Black hanno annunciato, per il 7 giugno prossimo, la riedizione del loro album del 2018 Heart Of The Hurricane. Questa nuova versione contiene tre brani inediti ed un secondo disco con le migliori tracce dei precedenti due album. L'uscita è fissata per il 7 giugno tramite la Napalm Records e di seguito potete vedere il video di Through The Mirror.
Tracklist:
CD1:
01. Hysteria
02. Heart of the Hurricane
03. Through the Mirror
04. Million Lightyears
05. Song for the Godless
06. Escape from the Earth
07. Beneath a Blackened Sky
08. Fairytale of Doom
09. My God is Dead
10. Dear Death
11. Scream for Me
12. Freedom
13. Breeze
14. Echo from the Past
15. Parade
16. Spiderweb of Eyes (Bonus Track)
17. We Will Find A Way (Bonus Track)
18. Still Breathing (Bonus Track)
CD2:
01. In The Shadows
02. Lost In Forever
03. When Angels Fall
04. Beautiful Lies
05. Songs Of Love And Death
06. Hallelujah
07. Love’s A Burden
08. Unbroken
09. Written In Blood
10. Nights Will Fade
11. Love Me Forever
12. Forget My Name (Re-Record)
13. Shine And Shade