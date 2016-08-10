      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Reveal
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina di Overlord
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/05/19
LICE
Woe Betide You

10/05/19
EXTREMA
Headbanging Forever

10/05/19
PER WIBERG
Head WIthout Eye

10/05/19
EMPLOYED TO SERVE
Eternal Forward Motion

10/05/19
SUHNOPFER
Hic Regnant Borbonii Manes

10/05/19
POSSESSED
Revelations of Oblivion

10/05/19
WARFORGED
I: Voice

10/05/19
PORT NOIR
The New Routine

10/05/19
DREADNOUGHT
Emergence

10/05/19
NIBIRU (ITA)
Salbrox

CONCERTI

09/05/19
AURA NOIR + VIOLENTOR
FIRST FLOOR CLUB - POMIGLIANO D'ARCO (NA)

09/05/19
MORTUARY DRAPE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

09/05/19
VIOLENTOR
First Floor Club - Pomigliano d'Arco (NA)

10/05/19
SYMPHONY X
NEW AGE - RONCADE (TV)

10/05/19
AURA NOIR + VIOLENTOR
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

10/05/19
ROTTING CHRIST + GUESTS TBA
PIKA FUTURE CLUB - VERONA

10/05/19
NECRODEATH
THE ONE - CASSANO D ADDA (MI)

10/05/19
MORTUARY DRAPE + ROTTING CHRIST
PIKA FUTURE CLUB - VERONA

10/05/19
VIOLENTOR
Circus club - Scandicci (FI)

10/05/19
HANDFUL OF HATE + GUESTS
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)
REVEAL: ecco i dettagli di 'Overlord' e il primo singolo
08/05/2019 - 20:26 (42 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
08/05/2019 - 20:26
REVEAL: ecco i dettagli di 'Overlord' e il primo singolo
08/01/2019 - 12:17
VINIDE: guarda il video di 'Reveal'
10/08/2016 - 11:38
IN OBSCURITY REVEALED: a settembre l'EP di debutto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
08/05/2019 - 21:25
MORTUARY DRAPE: i dettagli dello show di Parma per i venticinque anni di 'All the Witches Dance'
08/05/2019 - 20:58
KARMIAN: live questo sabato in provincia di Reggio Emilia
08/05/2019 - 20:47
PARTY.SAN OPEN AIR: confermati Beheaded, Night Demon e Carnal Tomb
08/05/2019 - 20:40
NANOWAR OF STEEL: annunciate le date estive del 'Valhtour Pt. 3'
08/05/2019 - 20:15
STRAY FROM THE PATH: in arrivo un live album per la UNFD, ecco un estratto
08/05/2019 - 18:39
HELLYEAH: svelato il sostituto di Vinnie Paul
08/05/2019 - 18:30
PINKISH BLACK: disponibile il video di ''Dial Tone''
08/05/2019 - 18:24
TOOL: annunciata la data di pubblicazione del loro nuovo album
08/05/2019 - 18:12
GAAHLS WYRD: in Italia a novembre per una data
08/05/2019 - 13:05
CONSUMMATION: ascolta un nuovo brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     