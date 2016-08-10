REVEAL: ecco i dettagli di 'Overlord' e il primo singolo

|
Tino Hevia (Darksun, Nörthwind) e i suoi Reveal annunciano di aver firmato un accordo discografico con WormHoleDeath per la pubblicazione del nuovo album Overlord, attesa per il 24 maggio in collaborazione con The Orchard e WormHoleDeath USA.
Ecco le parole della band in merito all'album e agli ospiti:
"We are proud to work with our new family and show you our best work. "Overlord" has been recorded between 3 countries (Spain, Sweden and Germany), mixed and mastered by Marcos Rodríguez from the legendary metal band Rage, it features very special guests like Derek Sheridan (Songs of Apollo, ex- Dream Theater), Chen Balbus (from Orphaned Land & The Secret Saints) and Marcos Rodríguez from Rage.
Deluxe cover artwork by Felipe Machado (Blind Guardian, Iced Earth and many others). Is Time To Reveal. #istimetoreveal"
Di lato è possibile visualizzare la copertina di Overlord, mentre di seguito sono riportati la tracklist e il lyric video del singolo I'm Elric:
1. The Name Of Ra
2.- I'm Elric
3.- Master of Present and Past
4.-The Crussaders
5.- My Pain
6.- Metal Skin
7.- Path of Sorrow
8.- It's only a Show
9.- Remember my Words
10.- Road of Never ending
11. It's only a Show (ft. Saeko) - Bonus track