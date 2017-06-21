DEATHWHITE: in studio per registrare il secondo album

|
I Deathwhite hanno fatto il loro ingresso negli studi di registrazione per lavorare ai brani che costituiranno il nuovo e secondo album, dal titolo Grave Image. La band si trova presso i Cerebral Audio Productions insieme al produttore e ingegnere del suono Shane Mayer; per le voci, il gruppo si sta appoggiando agli Erik Rutan's Mana Studios di Art Paiz. Il missaggio sarà curato da Dan Swano.
Di seguito riportiamo le prime dichiarazioni della band circa il nuovo Grave Image:
"We have spent the better part of the last six months fine-tuning and agonizing – for lack of a better term — over the ten new compositions that will comprise ‘Grave Image.’ We have been operating with the benefit of hindsight and perhaps, best of all, more familiarity with one other, which has led to songs that are heavier and superior to our previous efforts. While this may sound like typical pre-album release fodder, we believe it to be true considering the amount of time and effort we have poured into making 'Grave Image' a reality. We are also operating with an expanded lineup — a second guitar player has joined the fold, thus adding a new dimension to the guitar department and subsequently enhancing the DEATHWHITE sound.
We are grateful to once again be working alongside Shane Mayer for the album’s tracking — his attention to detail and meticulous nature is second-to-none. Due to new geographical realities, we will track vocals at Erik Rutan’s immaculate Mana Studios in St. Petersburg, Florida, with engineer Art Paiz overseeing the sessions. Once recording and mixing are complete, the album will be sent across the pond to the legendary Dan Swano for mastering, a gentleman we hold in infinite regard for past musical works and production acumen.
Additionally, we are in discussions for future live shows, something we’d like to do more of during the lead-up to 'Grave Image’s' eventual release. In the meantime, we will be working towards the album’s completion as well as finalizing its cover art, of which will be revealed at a later date".
Restiamo in attesa di maggiori dettagli.