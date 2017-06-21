      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
Clicca per ingrandire
Un frame dagli studi di registrazione
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/05/19
LICE
Woe Betide You

10/05/19
PER WIBERG
Head WIthout Eye

10/05/19
EMPLOYED TO SERVE
Eternal Forward Motion

10/05/19
SUHNOPFER
Hic Regnant Borbonii Manes

10/05/19
EXTREMA
Headbanging Forever

10/05/19
BIG|BRAVE
A Gaze Among Them

10/05/19
POSSESSED
Revelations of Oblivion

10/05/19
ABNORMALITY
Sociopathic Constructs

10/05/19
ADES NUMEN
War

10/05/19
DREADNOUGHT
Emergence

CONCERTI

10/05/19
SYMPHONY X
NEW AGE - RONCADE (TV)

10/05/19
AURA NOIR + VIOLENTOR
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

10/05/19
ROTTING CHRIST + GUESTS TBA
PIKA FUTURE CLUB - VERONA

10/05/19
NECRODEATH
THE ONE - CASSANO D ADDA (MI)

10/05/19
MORTUARY DRAPE + ROTTING CHRIST
PIKA FUTURE CLUB - VERONA

10/05/19
VIOLENTOR
Circus club - Scandicci (FI)

10/05/19
HANDFUL OF HATE + GUESTS
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

11/05/19
SYMPHONY X
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

11/05/19
ISOLA ROCK (day 1)
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

11/05/19
AURA NOIR + VIOLENTOR
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA
DEATHWHITE: in studio per registrare il secondo album
09/05/2019 - 20:39 (42 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/05/2019 - 20:39
DEATHWHITE: in studio per registrare il secondo album
23/02/2018 - 15:07
DEATHWHITE: in streaming tutto il loro nuovo album
29/01/2018 - 22:15
DEATHWHITE: ascolta il brano 'Contrition'
09/01/2018 - 16:38
DEATHWHITE: disponibile un nuovo brano
30/11/2017 - 19:58
DEATHWHITE: nuovo video online
21/06/2017 - 11:55
DEATHWHITE: firmano per la Season Of Mist
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/05/2019 - 21:28
MONSTERS OF REZ: il 18 maggio a Reggio Emilia con Injury e molti altri
09/05/2019 - 21:13
H.E.A.T: a giugno il DVD 'Live at Sweden Rock Festival', ecco un estratto
09/05/2019 - 20:58
DESTRAGE: ecco le prossime date estive a supporto di 'The Chosen One'
09/05/2019 - 20:50
NITROGODS: svelata la tracklist di 'Rebel Dayz'
09/05/2019 - 20:36
ROXY BLUE: previsto per agosto il nuovo album
09/05/2019 - 20:32
NEBULAE: firmato accordo con la Time To Kill Records, nuovo album in lavorazione
09/05/2019 - 19:32
ANIMAL DRIVE: guarda il video in studio per ''The Look''
09/05/2019 - 19:28
HIDDEN LAPSE: online l'audio di ''The Letter O''
09/05/2019 - 19:22
SPREAD EAGLE: rivelati i primi dettagli del nuovo album
09/05/2019 - 19:18
CHAOS MAGIC: presentano il brano ''Furyborn''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     