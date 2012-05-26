H.E.A.T: a giugno il DVD 'Live at Sweden Rock Festival', ecco un estratto

|
Uscirà il 26 giugno per la earMUSIC Live at Sweden Rock Festival, il nuovo DVD degli H.E.A.T. Il disco, che sarà acquistabile nei formati CD, Blu-ray e digitale, ritrae la performance della band durante la scorsa edizione del festival svedese, tenutasi il 7 giugno 2018.
Il gruppo dichiara:
"We heard the call and answered. Fire and Hard Rock in the night. For our entire career people have been going on about us making a ’DVD/Blu-ray’ and we can finally reveal that we will be releasing ’Live At Sweden Rock Festival’. For those of you who have yet to see us live, this is as close as it gets. So go out and roll around in the garden, get an uneven tan, have 1-20 beers and kick back in your couch for the ultimate festival experience. Happy watching!"
Di seguito è possibile visualizzare la clip dell'estratto Living on the Run: