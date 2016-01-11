DESTROYERS: al lavoro su un album di inediti dopo ventotto anni

Dopo il recente annuncio
riguardante la loro reunion, i thrasher polacchi Destroyers
comunicano di essere attualmente al lavoro sul loro nuovo e terzo album che seguirà di ventotto anni The Miseries of Virtue
.
Il cantante Marek Łoza
dichiara: "We are making sketches of new songs right now. Some of those ideas spent many idle years in my drawer, others we create anew. During band’s initial years I’ve also played bass guitar, so I try to compose new songs on my old 4-string and record it right away. Wojtek, our drummer, also has many ideas – so do original guitarist Adam and current bass player Bolo, who were musically active all these years. After we bring all those elements together, something cool may come out of it, I think
".
Non ci resta che attendere maggiori dettagli.