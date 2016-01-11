      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Destroyers
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/05/19
LICE
Woe Betide You

10/05/19
PER WIBERG
Head WIthout Eye

10/05/19
EMPLOYED TO SERVE
Eternal Forward Motion

10/05/19
SUHNOPFER
Hic Regnant Borbonii Manes

10/05/19
EXTREMA
Headbanging Forever

10/05/19
BIG|BRAVE
A Gaze Among Them

10/05/19
POSSESSED
Revelations of Oblivion

10/05/19
ABNORMALITY
Sociopathic Constructs

10/05/19
ADES NUMEN
War

10/05/19
DREADNOUGHT
Emergence

CONCERTI

10/05/19
SYMPHONY X
NEW AGE - RONCADE (TV)

10/05/19
AURA NOIR + VIOLENTOR
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

10/05/19
ROTTING CHRIST + GUESTS TBA
PIKA FUTURE CLUB - VERONA

10/05/19
NECRODEATH
THE ONE - CASSANO D ADDA (MI)

10/05/19
MORTUARY DRAPE + ROTTING CHRIST
PIKA FUTURE CLUB - VERONA

10/05/19
VIOLENTOR
Circus club - Scandicci (FI)

10/05/19
HANDFUL OF HATE + GUESTS
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

11/05/19
SYMPHONY X
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

11/05/19
ISOLA ROCK (day 1)
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

11/05/19
AURA NOIR + VIOLENTOR
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA
DESTROYERS: al lavoro su un album di inediti dopo ventotto anni
10/05/2019 - 21:01 (30 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/05/2019 - 21:01
DESTROYERS: al lavoro su un album di inediti dopo ventotto anni
03/12/2018 - 11:07
DESTROYERS: annunciano la reunion dopo ventisei anni
29/01/2017 - 10:33
DESTROYERS OF ALL: disponibile un nuovo video
17/03/2016 - 11:21
DESTROYERS OF ALL: ascolta in streaming l'album di debutto 'Bleak Fragments'
11/01/2016 - 21:05
DESTROYERS OF ALL: ascolta un brano estratto dal debut
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/05/2019 - 20:50
MARKY RAMONE: dal vivo il 14 luglio in provincia di Lecco
10/05/2019 - 20:39
WE ARE DEATHCORE FEST: torna il 10 agosto al Circolo Svolta, annunciati i Black Tongue
10/05/2019 - 20:29
AGGLUTINATION: i The Black si aggiungono al bill
10/05/2019 - 20:16
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE: online un nuovo video, annunciata una data a Milano a dicembre
10/05/2019 - 20:06
SPRING OF DARKNESS: domani sera a Bologna con Diverge, Tarchon Fist e altri
10/05/2019 - 17:42
LICE: tutto il disco di debutto in streaming
10/05/2019 - 17:06
ALIEN WEAPONRY: disponibile un nuovo video
10/05/2019 - 17:03
CRAZY LIXX: presentato il video di ''Silent Thunder''
10/05/2019 - 14:14
DEMONS & WIZARDS: a giugno la riedizione dei primi due album
10/05/2019 - 14:08
BANCO DEL MUTUO SOCCORSO: online il video di ''L'Imprevisto
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     